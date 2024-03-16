BossMan Dlow & Rob49 Collide For Explosive "Lil Bastard"

BossMan Dlow has been on a recent rampage if you have not been paying attention lately. The boisterous Port Salerno, Florida MC is dropping hit after hit it seems and his popularity is nowhere near where it will be in about a year or so. Most hip-hop fans were introduced to him through his overnight viral sensation "Get In With Me." Ever since that fateful day of January 19, his career has been on the fast track toward stardom. Now, BossMan Dlow is further capitalizing on his momentum with "Lil Bastard."

Unlike his previous track that we talked about, "Mr Pot Scraper," this new cut is from an album. It is BossMan's third full-length, Mr Beat The Road. This latest installment in his catalog boasts his most impressive feature list yet, albeit it being so miniscule. You can find Sexyy Red on "Come Here," Wizz Havinn appears on "Obama Runtz," and Rob49 is tapped for "Lil Bastard."

Listen To "Lil Bastard" By BossMan Dlow & Rob49

If we had to envision a perfect pairing for BossMan Dlow, Rob49 is our pick. Both of their mic presences are extremely commanding and sometimes their flows can be a little off kilter. There is a point in time on the song where their voices do mesh a little too well. As soon as Rob's verse ends and goes into BossMan's chorus, it is hard to tell who is performing. But, it is definitely becoming a hit with the fans, with over 540,000 views on YouTube.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new song, "Lil Bastard," by BossMan Dlow and Rob49? Is this one of his strongest tracks so far, why or why not? What is your favorite element of the song and why? Is this the best cut off of Dlow's third album, Mr Beat The Road? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding BossMan Dlow and Rob49. Finally, stay with us for everything the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

Fat out of shape n****, stack real healthy

Dog s*** in your face, n****, I know you smell it

I gave my mama a thirty ball, I'm the motherf****n' goat

I— until my arm broke

B****, I had to skip the line, gеt me in the door

It's crazy I got it out the mud, now look, it's on thе floor

