Bossman Dlow Continues To Rise Rapidly With "Mr Pot Scraper"

Today we are bringing a newbie onto the HNHH site. We are pleased to welcome our first official coverage of Port Salerno, Florida rapper Bossman Dlow. We have covered a lot of up-and-comers from the Sunshine State. This man another one you will see plenty more of on the site moving forward. Today, we are covering Bossman Dlow's "Mr Pot Scraper."

If you have been keeping tabs on hip-hop social media, you may have seen Bossman's name pop up. "Get In With Me" has been popping off since its release just over a month ago. On Spotify, the track is sitting at over six million streams. On Apple Music, things get even more impressive. Bossman is currently in fifth place for the Top 100: USA chart. He is only behind Kanye, Beyonce, SZA, and Bryson Tiller.

Listen To "Mr Pot Scraper" Bossman Dlow

One of things that stands out about Bossman Dlow is his delivery and some of his off-kilter flows. Like quite a good deal of rappers from Florida, he likes to coast over piano-laced beats. Currently, he has one project to his name being Too Slippery and its deluxe. Definitely check this out and then delve more into his discography that dates back to 2020.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "Mr Pot Scraper," by Bossman Dlow? Is he the best up-and-coming talent from Florida, why or why not? Is this better than "Get In With Me?" Were you bumping him last year before the recent notoriety? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Bossman Dlow. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

F****n' with the yeah got me turnt up, n**** (Yeah)

N**** too slippery, walk in the club and make a mess (Yeah)

They thought a n**** was sweatin', all this water on my chest (Bling)

Yeah, I want M's, n****, I ain't settlin' for less (No)

I ain't DJ Khaled, baby, but you know we the best (We the best, baby)

N****, I ain't f****n' off, I done seen a hundred ball (N****

