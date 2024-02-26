Fans Call Out Publication For Mistaking Skepta For Wiley In Antisemitism Article

Wiley has lost his Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire honor amid the fallout from his past antisemitic comments. After a lengthy investigation into remarks he made in 2020, the Cabinet Office confirmed on Friday that they stripped the rapper of his award. Deadline has since come under fire for mistakenly using a picture of Skepta in its article covering the story.

“Anti-Semites like Wiley must understand that we will work tirelessly to hold them to account,” said Stephen Silverman, director of investigations for the Campaign Against Anti-Semitism, in a statement to the BBC. “For four years, we have worked to ensure that Wiley faces ruinous consequences for his unhinged anti-Semitic tirade, for which he has shown no remorse. Today’s decision is a vindication of that effort.”

Read More: Wiley Drags Drake Into Anti-Semitic Rant; Gets Dropped By Management

Wiley Performs At Wireless Festival

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 06: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Wiley performs on the main stage on Day 1 of Wireless Festival. 2018 at Finsbury Park on July 6, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images)

While Deadline quickly deleted its post featuring Skepta for the story, many fans took note on social media. "Sigh. This is Skepta not Wiley," one user on Twitter wrote. "One of the biggest racist tropes out there is that Black people look alike." Check out Deadline's error below.

Deadline Mistakes Skepta For Wiley

Sigh. This is Skepta not Wiley pic.twitter.com/z8ra1MAZ4K — Lorraine King (@lorrainemking) February 24, 2024

As for Wiley's controversial comments, he wrote on Twitter back in 2020: “Ther are 2 sets of people who nobody has really wanted to challenge #Jewish & #KKK,” he wrote. “But being in business for 20 years you start to understand why … Red Necks Are the KKK and Jewish People are the Law…Work that out. Jewish people don’t care what black went through they just use us to make money to feed their kids… for generations as well.” In further posts, he dragged Drake into the rant. Be on the lookout for further updates on Wiley on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Kanye West Reveals Why He Can't Be Anti-Semitic And Why He Can't Be Canceled

[Via]