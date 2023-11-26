Chris Brown Fires Back At Antisemitism Accusations: "I'm Trying To Be Peaceful"

Chris Brown has fired back at the accusations of antisemitism he's been facing in recent days on his Instagram page. The drama began when Brown was spotted dancing to Kanye West's new song with Ty Dolla $ign, “Vultures,” in which he raps, “How I’m antisemitic? I just f*cked a Jewish b*tch.” He joined West on a trip to Dubai, last week.

Brown reportedly began with a since-deleted post on his Instagram Story, as caught by The Neighborhood Talk. He wrote: "LET ME MAKE THIS PERFECTLY CLEAR BEFORE YALL TRY TO USE ME AS A PAWN… IMA PIRU, I AINT MUSLIM OR JEWISH so don't start no sh*t wont be no sh*t!!! IM TRYING TO BE PEACEFUL BUT PLEASE DO NOT WAKE UP THE DEMON IN ME! GO ON ABOUT YOUR F*CKING DAY."

Read More: Kanye West & Chris Brown Dancing To "Vultures" Upsets Critics: "Two Most Problematic Rappers"

Chris Brown & Kanye West Attend Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 08: (L-R) Rapper Rick Ross, recording artist Chris Brown and recording artist Kanye West attend The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

In another post that remains on his page, he further wrote: "IN NO WAY SHAPE OR FORM AM I ANTISEMETIC!!! IM PRO LIFE AND I MAKE MUSIC FOR THE ENTIRE WORLD! !! !! ! So please do Not get tricked into thinking I spread hate or am kool with it!" In a similar post on his Instagram Story, he added: "This is for the millions of young kids that look up to and my be confused." Check out Brown's post on Instagram below.

Chris Brown Addresses Antisemitism Allegations

The lyrics from "Vultures" are far from the first time West has dealt with antisemitism accusations of his own. In 2022, he was widely condemned for various offensive remarks which resulted in the loss of business partnerships with Adidas, Gap, and Balenciaga. Be on the lookout for further updates on Chris Brown as well as new music from Kanye West on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Kanye West, Bianca Censori, Ty Dolla Sign & Chris Brown Party In Dubai: Watch

[Via]