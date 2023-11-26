Kanye West & Chris Brown Dancing To "Vultures" Upsets Critics: "Two Most Problematic Rappers"

No matter how much trouble he gets in for sharing his controversial thoughts, Kanye West continues to pen NSFW lyrics about not being anti-Semitic after sleeping with a woman of Jewish descent, despite what labels haters have cast upon him. Now that his first single of the year, "Vultures" with Ty Dolla Sign, Bump J, and Lil Durk, is officially on DSPs, the father of four has been busy overseas celebrating with his wife, Bianca Censori. The couple was seen partying in Dubai along with Chris Brown and other close friends this past week. Currently, one video of Breezy and Yeezy seems to be garnering some seriously negative reactions online.

As Page Six reports, Jewish businesswoman Tanya Zuckerbrot shared a video of the musical duo dancing to "Vultures" on Instagram, questioning why they found so much humour in Ye's troubling lyrics. "What’s more sickening? The lyrics … Or the fact that both Kanye West and @chrisbrownofficial find it [hilarious]?" she wrote in a post on Saturday (November 25), which has since been flooded with comments from her community, the majority of whom are also condemning the multi-talent's behaviour.

Kanye West and Chris Brown Turn Up to His New Single

"Let the record industry chew on this. Let them never EVER work again," one of the most-liked comments on the post declares. "He's just mad at Jews because Kim's lawyer is Jewish and he gotta pay $270,000 a month in child support," another user speculated. "Hey, West, get back on your meds. Nobody cares bout you," they further taunted the father of four.

Critics Fuming Over "Anti-Semitic" Lyrics

Those are far from the only outraged replies to Kanye West and Chris Brown's overseas antics. "Why is he so obsessed with Jewish people?" a viewer pondered. "I know how Taylor Swift must have felt." Keep scrolling to read more reactions to "Vultures," and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

