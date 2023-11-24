Kanye West Re-Adds Lil Durk To "Vultures"

Kanye West is someone who always changes his mind. Overall, it is something that has completely defined his career over the decades. While he usually ends up giving us a great project, it takes a while to get there. However, it is something that has worked for him, regardless of how mad it makes people. When you have a resume like Kanye's, you can get away with this kind of stuff. Although he has ruined his reputation with his political takes, that has not stopped some fans from tuning into his work.

These days, Ye is spending his time in Saudi Arabia where he is working on a brand-new project. This is an album that a lot of fans are excited about as it will be a collaborative effort with Ty Dolla $ign. This past week, we got the lead single for the album, simply called "Vultures." Originally, this song was going to feature the likes of Lil Durk, however, his verse was ultimately removed. After complaints from fans, Ye has had yet another change of heart. Below, you can listen to the official version with Durk's verse.

Kanye West Blesses Lil Durk

No one actually knows why Durk was taken off of the track in the first place. Typically, Ye never offers such explanations. Instead, he will make changes however he sees fit. We saw that with albums like The Life Of Pablo and even Donda. Days and weeks following the release of those albums, Ye was still making an abundance of changes. That is just how he operates, and that will never change. Having said all of that, there is no doubt that his new album is going to be a rollercoaster. No one truly knows what will come of it.

Let us know what you think of "Vultures," in the comments section down below.

