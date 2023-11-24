Kanye West, Bianca Censori, Ty Dolla Sign & Chris Brown Party In Dubai: Watch

Kanye West recently hosted a party in Dubai, and as one could imagine, it boasted quite the guest list. In a new clip, the hitmaker is seen holding his wife Bianca Censori close as they groove to Chris Brown and Young Thug's 2020 track, "Go Crazy." What's more, they were accompanied by Breezy himself, who appears to have been in good spirits. Both Ye and Censori were also all smiles, appearing to have a great time at the event.

The couple were also joined by Ty Dolla Sign, who's currently working on an upcoming collaborative album with Ye. The two performers have been teasing the project for some time now, even dropping off a new song called "Vultures" earlier this month. They previewed the song, which featured Lil Durk, a few days prior to its release. They later officially released the track, and listeners quickly noticed that Durk was missing. He seemingly responded to being cut on Instagram yesterday. "Be lucky I'm humble," Lil Durk wrote. "Look at it as your blessing."

Kanye West Dances To Chris Brown At His Party

While he surely looked to be doing well in Dubai recently, some worrisome headlines about Ye just surfaced earlier this week. Reportedly, he was worried that his former personal trainer, Harley Pasternak, was "following" him. According to sources, the two of them ran into one another at a hotel in Dubai, sparking the reports. They have had their fair share of issues in the past, which explains why he might have been concerned.

Later reports, however, suggested that Pasternak was actually the one concerned about being in close proximity to Ye. Sources, who were reportedly at the hotel at the time, claim that Ye approached Pasternak for a hug, prompting him to ask staff to call security. What do you think of Kanye West, Bianca Censori, Ty Dolla Sign, and Chris Brown partying in Dubai together? Are you looking forward to Ye's upcoming collaborative album with Ty Dolla Sign? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

