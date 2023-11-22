Kanye West Had Security Called On Him By Harley Pasternak, Sources Claim

Earlier this week, it was reported that Kanye West believed that his former fitness trainer, Harley Pasternak, was following him. Reportedly, his concerns began when the two of them ran into each other at a hotel in Dubai. According to Ye, they've had their fair share of issues in the past, resulting in him feeling threatened by Pasternak. New reports suggest, however, that Pasternak was the one who felt like he was in danger.

Sources claiming to have been at the hotel recently spoke with TMZ, stating that the trainer had actually called security on West. They say that Pasternak was attempting to make a dinner reservation when the hitmaker approached him, looking for a hug. Reportedly, Pasternak wasn't interested and asked a hotel employee at the concierge desk to call security. They add that West had already fled the scene before backup arrived.

Harley Pasternak Reportedly Refused Ye's Hug

Rapper Kanye West performs onstage at the Power 106 Powerhouse show at Honda Center on June 3, 2016 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/FilmMagic)

Their feud dates all the way back to 2016, when Pasternak called authorities on the hitmaker after he started behaving strangely during a workout. Ye was eventually hospitalized amid the alleged mental health crisis, but his issues with Pasternak didn't stop there. Following his infamous antisemitic turnaround in 2022, Ye leaked an alleged text message exchange he had with the trainer, who threatened to get him hospitalized once again if he didn't agree to sit down for a conversation.

"First, you and I sit down and have a loving and open conversation. You don’t use cuss words and everything that is discussed is based in fact, and not some cr*zy stuff that d*mb friend of yours told you, or you saw in a tweet," Pasternak reportedly told Ye. "Second option. I have you institutionalized again where they medicate the crap out of you, and you go back to Zombieland forever. Play dates with the kids just won’t be the same. What do you think of Kanye West's reported run-in with Harley Pasternak? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

