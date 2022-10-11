Harley Pasternak
- MusicKanye West Had Security Called On Him By Harley Pasternak, Sources ClaimIt was previously reported that Ye thought Pasternak was "following" him.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureHarley Pasternak "Following" Kanye West In Dubai, Rapper Reportedly BelievesAs he works on his collaborative LP with Ty Dolla Sign, Ye is allegedly plagued with fears of his former personal trainer trying to institutionalize him.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureKanye West's 2016 Breakdown Saw Him Drawing On Bedsheets & Putting Pans In Luggage: ReportYe's former trainer, Harley Pasternak, spoke extensively about his experience working with the embattled rapper during a deposition for a 2017 lawsuit that's now coming to light.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureKanye West Returns, Takes Aim At Personal Trainer, Says He Was "Mentally Misdiagnosed"As suspected, Ye is back and he has a LOT to say.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureKanye West's Personal Trainer Drops Him As A Client Following Anti-Semitic CommentsYe's trainer questions why people were more upset over the "White Lives Matter" shirt than his anti-semitic remarks.By Lawrencia Grose