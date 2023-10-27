Kanye West’s 2016 Breakdown Saw Him Drawing On Bedsheets & Putting Pans In Luggage: Report

Kanye West's mental health has been a cause of great concern for several years now, though the rapper has switched up his official diagnosis on more than one occasion. In the past, the Yeezy founder identified as bipolar, but now, he claims that his near-fatal car accident two decades ago left him dealing with symptoms of autism. Regardless of what the truth is, longtime fans of West know that one of the most difficult periods for him mentally was in 2016, when he began suffering from a severe breakdown which the New York Times is giving more insight into today (October 27).

For the most part, the outlet's article reflects on the "Flashing Lights" hitmaker's time spent working with Adidas. Elsewhere, it includes details from a deposition with Harley Pasternak, who previously worked as West's personal trainer. According to him, he visited Ye's house in late 2016, just days before the multi-talent ranted about Jay-Z sending "killers" after him while praising Donald Trump. Pasternak reportedly uncovered a suspicious West, who had become obsessed with the idea of the government coming after him.

Read More: Kanye West’s Personal Trainer Drops Him As A Client Following Anti-Semitic Comments

Harley Pasternak Previously Worked with Kanye West on Improving His Fitness

"He was writing Bible verses and drawing spaceships on bedsheets with a Sharpie," the Chicago native's former coach shared. "A handful of worried friends and employees lingered nearby," Pasternak further noted, also mentioning the "suitcases packed with pots, pans, and Tupperware" in the general area. It's unclear what the bizarre luggage contents were for, but clearly, they helped Ye feel safe in his time of mental discomfort. The NYT additionally mentions the 46-year-old's lengthy history of antisemitism and sexism in the work place, allegedly dating back as early as 2013.

Harley Pasternak was obviously offended by Kanye West's anti-Semitic comments last year, and he's not the only one who the father of four has upset with his love for free speech. Before another year comes to a close, we've documented some of Ye's biggest feuds (specifically in the world of hip-hop), which you can read all about at the link below. For more hip-hop/pop culture news updates, make sure to check back in later.

Read More: Kanye West’s 7 Biggest Hip-Hop Feuds

[Via] [Via]