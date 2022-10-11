Kanye West has been facing a lot of backlash lately. From talking about Lizzo’s weight to exposing text message conversations with his celebrity peers, the father of four has sparked plenty of conversations.

Ye is also in hot water because of the comments he made regarding the Jewish community. In a tweet that has since been deleted, the rapper wrote, “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE… The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also… You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

Kanye West is what happens when we normalize antisemitism in society. This is the byproduct of silence in response to the bigotry and blatant antisemitism of people like Louis Farrakhan.



There are more people who saw Kanye West’s antisemitism than there are Jews in the world. pic.twitter.com/9KH550s8Ib — Emily Schrader – אמילי שריידר (@emilykschrader) October 9, 2022

Thousands of people found his post to be extreme, including celebrities. Actress Jamie Lee Curtis got emotional when speaking on his statement during an interview. “I woke up, and I burst into tears… as if Jewish people haven’t had it hard enough? As if Asian people haven’t had enough. I mean, it was just abhorrent,” she said.

Singer John Legend also had something to say regarding the matter, “Weird how all these ‘free, independent thinkers’ always land at the same old anti blackness and anti semitism.”

Weird how all these “free, independent thinkers” always land at the same old anti blackness and anti semitism. — John Legend (@johnlegend) October 10, 2022

Now, another person with a more personal relationship with Ye is speaking out about his comments. Harley Pasternak, the rapper’s personal trainer, told Newsweek that they have cut ties.

“I will not speak with him again until he issues a formal apology,” he said.

He also expressed his issue with people not being as upset as they were when Kanye wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt. “The amount of outrage that came from a T-shirt that he wore a few days earlier was a millionfold more vocal than the tweet that he implied that he was going to wipe out a race of people.”

Kanye pivots to a bizarre attack on Lizzo, calling the promotion of "unhealthy" weight by the media "demonic" and akin to "genocide" against Black people. pic.twitter.com/3FXfBOAzhr — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) October 7, 2022

