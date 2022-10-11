Kanye West’s recent social media rants have rubbed several people the wrong way. The DONDA rapper has made controversial comments about people from all different walks of life, both politically and socially. In Kanye’s latest Twitter outburt, he targeted the Jewish community, claiming they “created cancel culture.”

Kanye West at Milk Studios on June 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California. adidas and Kanye West announce the future of their partnership: adidas + KANYE WEST (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for ADIDAS)

“The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also. You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.” the Yeezy designer tweeted. His comments immediately sparked outrage on social media, with folks like John Legend and comedian Sarah Silverman tweeting their thoughts about it.

“Weird how all these “free, independent thinkers” always land at the same old anti blackness and anti semitism,” John Legend tweeted. Sarah Silverman noted that “The silence is so loud,” when there is hate toward the Jewish community. The latest star to speak out against Ye’s controversial tweet is Halloween star Jamie Lee Curtis.

Weird how all these “free, independent thinkers” always land at the same old anti blackness and anti semitism. — John Legend (@johnlegend) October 10, 2022

During an interview on Today show on Monday (October 10), the 63-year old actress got emotional while speaking about Kanye’s antisemitic tweets. “I woke up and I burst into tears,” Curtis told host Hoda Kotb. “What are you doing? It’s bad enough that fascism is on the rise around the world, but on Twitter? On a portal to pour that in, as if Jewish people haven’t had it hard enough? As if Asian people haven’t had enough. I mean, it was just abhorrent.”

Hoda Kotb chimed, sharing that she’d never seen Curtis so upset out of all the times she’d interviewed her. Jamie replied, “I woke up and I thought [about] my grandparents. It’s just abhorrent behavior, I hope he gets help. I hope his children get help from him. It’s terrible.”

Both Kanye’s Twitter and Instagram pages have been locked as of today. See Jamie Lee Curtis’ full interview above.