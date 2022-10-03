If there is something Kanye West knows how to do, it is pull controversial moves that get the world talking. The Rap and Fashion icon has been at the forefront of debates and division in recent years as his business and political moves have stirred the pot. West’s presidential run confused many, as did his takes on slavery and Harriet Tubman.

Despite it all, his popularity has only grown as he continued to push forward with several creative, sports, and educational avenues. Donda Academy is upon us, we’ve received two Donda records, and today (October 3), he debuted YZYSZN9 on Livestream.

The runway show in and of itself was a look that commanded the world’s attention, but some people quickly pointed out that West’s show featured garments that read, “White Lives Matter.” The controversial phrase is a counter-activist take on the Black Lives Matter movement. West was also seen wearing a shirt of the same design.

mind you kanye was just calling kim and kris the kkk 2 weeks ago and now he’s wearing a white lives matter shirt — t (@ANTlOVO) October 3, 2022

The apparel appeared in black and white versions with large, bold prints of the words. This, of course, has caused quite a few conversations, especially in Hip Hop and politics. It is unclear what his motivation was behind the design, but we’re sure we’ll all hear much more about it in the days to come.

Check out a few images and reactions below.

Kanye West is wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt at YZYSZN9 pic.twitter.com/QdkHSv3OHk — 🌴 Josh Lekach 🌴 (@JoshLekach) October 3, 2022

Kanye West was on instagram not too long ago talking about the Kardashians we’re corrupting his BLACK children… just to be wearing a White Lives Matter shirt pic.twitter.com/mesEFeDteG — vivi🔪 (@08_____02) October 3, 2022

White lives matter….. Kanye such a weirdo because with his massive platform people gonna buy into this mess https://t.co/8tU1TA4UTs — N8 (@N8RERUN) October 3, 2022