Kanye West isn’t slowing down the YZY brand’s output. Kanye held a rehearsal with Sunday Service over the weekend ahead of YZYSZN9, which is officially debuting on YouTube. The live stream link for Kanye’s latest collection is available on his YouTube page. You can check that out below.

VILLEPINTE, FRANCE – OCTOBER 02: Kanye West attends the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2022 in Villepinte, France. (Photo by Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images For Balenciaga )

Ye has major plans in store for the future of the YZY brand. Recently, he aired out his issues with both Adidas and Gap, before severing ties with both brands. He alleged Adidas went behind his back to launch Yeezy Day and create new colorways for his sneakers without his approval. Ultimately, it resulted in a weekend-long (if not longer) tirade against the sportswear brand.

Shortly after, Ye confirmed that he terminated his 10-year deal with Gap early. He similarly accused them of going behind his back to work with Balenciaga, who engineered the YZY Gap line.

“It’s time for me to go it alone,” Ye told Bloomberg following his social media outburst. “It’s fine. I made the companies money. The companies made me money. We created ideas that will change apparel forever.”

The launch of YZYSZN9 might also be a new opportunity for Ye to begin a rollout for a new project. Though Donda 2 still hasn’t hit streaming services, he’s unveiled a few new records in the last few weeks. During a party in Europe, he debuted new music in collaboration with James Blake. Shortly after, he was spotted in the studio with Blake and No I.D. Hopefully, we’ll be hearing whatever they’ve been working on in the near future.

For now, live stream YZYSZN9 below.