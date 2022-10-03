yzyszn9
- Pop CultureKanye West & Ian Connor Give "White Lives Matter" Shirts To L.A.'s HomelessNew photos and videos show Connor at Skid row with a crowd of homeless people wearing the shirt "courtesy of Kanye West," he said.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureDiddy Suggests Kanye West's "White Lives Matter" Message Is "Misconstrued"He called Ye a "free thinker" and says this isn't the time to "condemn Kanye or cancel him." Charlamagne told Diddy not to make excuses.By Erika Marie
- StreetwearLauryn Hill's Daughter Responds To Backlash After Wearing Ye's "White Lives Matter" TeeSelah Marley speaks out after backlash for wearing a "White Lives Matter" t-shirt. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureKanye West Met With Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, Says They Apologized To One AnotherAfter attacking her on IG, he calls the fashion editor his "sister" and says they agreed to disagree.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureSwizz Beatz & Diddy Targeted In Kanye West's "White Lives Matter" ControversyLast month, Swizz and Diddy jumped into action on behalf of Ye during his Adidas drama, but people are questioning where they stand now.By Erika Marie
- GramJamie Foxx Reflects On Powerful BLM Impact Amid Kanye West DramaFoxx didn't name his "Gold Digger" collaborator in his pro-BLM post but did say that the movement's narrative has been "twisted."By Erika Marie
- StreetwearKanye West Says "Everyone Knows Black Lives Matter Was A Scam"Kanye West responds to criticism over his "White Lives Matter" t-shirt. By Aron A.
- StreetwearKanye West Receives Wave Of Backlash Over "White Lives Matter" GarbYe & Candace Owens promoted WLM as Van Lathan, Jemele Hill, Jaden Smith, and many more condemned the rapper's message.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureKanye West Wears, Showcases "White Lives Matter" Design At "YZYSZN9"Hip Hop is debating this one, as some say he's trolling while others weren't kind.By Erika Marie
- StreetwearKanye West Debuts "YZYSZN9": LivestreamLivestream Kanye's YZYSZN 9. By Aron A.