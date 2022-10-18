The court of public opinion hasn’t been kind to Kanye West but he doesn’t seem to mind. Throughout his career, West’s unfiltered remarks have issued viral moments that have stunned pop culture. He got on TV back in 2005 and shocked a nation when he declared that “George Bush doesn’t care about Black people” while speaking on the then-President of the United States. Those controversial political takes haven’t ceased and in recent years, they’ve created more controversy for the mogul.

We’ve been regularly sharing updates from this latest wave of interviews and social media rants from West, including last weekend’s Drink Champs appearance. As that was causing debates online, Rolling Stone reported that stylist Ian Connor was out on Los Angeles’s Skid Row giving away White Lives Matter shirts to the homeless.

The Donda’s Place Instagram page provided a series of photos and videos that showed people on the streets wearing the White Lives Matter shirts from YZYSZN9. Connor, who reportedly faced nearly two dozen allegations of sexual misconduct and rape, suggested that this was just “load one.”

In a video, Connor told the mob that items were “courtesy of Kanye West” as they are all amazed at their free shirts. The crowd was reportedly told to place the design up in their stands and carts on the street.

Rolling Stone stated that the shirt’s manufacturer, Dov Charney, put a stop to the release of the items following West’s remarks about the Jewish community. It also seems that West’s “Tremendez” shirts, made to mock Supreme creative director Tremaine Emory, are his most recent designs to grab attention.

Connor, who has been hailed as West’s fashion protegé, was at the center of a scandal after several women accused him of sexual assault and rape. These allegations first gained traction in 2016, but the stylist denied the accusations.

Some have complained that these shirts could result in more violence against the homeless. Check out the Skid Row moment below.

Ian Connor Passing Out YZY SZN 9 WHITE LIVES MATTER T-Shirts To The Homeless People On Skid Row 👀 pic.twitter.com/kW9ujj2wkC — HypeNeverDies (@HypeNeverDies) October 17, 2022

