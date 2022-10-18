Elon Musk shared a meme on Twitter, Monday, teasing a collaboration with Kanye West, but has since deleted the post. The image referenced West’s recent decision to purchase the social media company, Parler.

“Wait for it…” the meme was captioned.

“Fun times ahead!!” Musk added in a follow-up tweet.

(Photo by Britta Pedersen-Pool/Getty Images)

While the posts have since been deleted, DJ Akademiks shared screenshots of them on his Instagram page. Response from users was mixed with many not being confident West can make Parler a successful platform.

“5 ‘free speech’ platforms have been made and all of them failed because they cant get validation from triggering people in their echo chambers,” one user commented.

Another wrote: “Aint nobody hoping on that shit lol.”

Musk had previously tweeted a welcome to Kanye after he was booted off Instagram in the wake of his antisemitic remarks. Shortly afterward, Ye tweeted about “going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”

West’s deal with Parler was announced on Monday, with the company posting a statement in response on Twitter.

“Parlement Technologies is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement in principle for Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, to acquire the Parler platform,” the company wrote. “The acquisition ensures Parler a future role in creating an uncancelable ecosystem where all voices are welcome.”

Check out Musk’s since-deleted post below, as shared by DJ Akademiks.