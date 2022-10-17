Ye was given the boot from both Instagram and Twitter earlier this month, and after sharing even more controversial comments during his latest Drink Champs interview, the 45-year-old has taken matters into his own hands and is now in talks to make a pretty significant purchase that would grant him at least some of his online freedom back.

On Monday (October 17), social media company Parler’s parent company, Parlement Technologies confirmed that the recording artist is in talks to make a “groundbreaking” purchase of their conservative platform within the next few months.

Ye arrives to the arena for the fight between Jamel Herring and Shakur Stevenson at State Farm Arena on October 23, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Getty Images)

According to the organization’s statement, West has made “a groundbreaking move into the free speech media space and will never have to fear being removed from social media again.”

The reason for the Yeezy founder’s recent removal from other social media sites has been regarding his anti-semitic comments which left even Elon Musk (Twitter’s new owner) feigning concern for his friend.

“In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves,” Ye expressed in today’s press release.

As CNN notes, at this time, details regarding the Atlanta-born artist’s deal with Parler remain under wraps, though we do know that the platform still must enter into a definitive agreement with West which is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

It’s expected that Parlement Technologies will continue to remain involved with the project to provide technical services and cloud support.

Previously, following the infamous Jan. 6 riots, Parler was removed from both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store after companies accused them of failing to properly moderate the violent rhetoric being spread around on their app. After making changes to content moderation, the download is once again available on both stores.

Parlement Technologies is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement in principle for Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, to acquire the Parler platform. The acquisition ensures Parler a future role in creating an uncancelable ecosystem where all voices are welcome. pic.twitter.com/KXdhV71prl — Parler (@parler_app) October 17, 2022

