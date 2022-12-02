No one is quite sure what end game Kanye West is aiming for, but the rapper is shocking the world. Earlier today (December 1), West joined Alex Jones for a conversation that is still garnering reactions. During the exchange, Jones attempted to dispel allegations that West is a Nazi. Instead, the Donda hitmaker revealed himself to be a Nazi apologist while also praising Adolf Hitler.

Not long after the video circulated, far-right social media platform Parler made an announcement. West was reportedly in negotiations to purchase the app, but the company now says that it is no longer an option.

Parler will continue to pursue future opportunities for growth and the evolution of the platform for our vibrant community. — Parler (@parler_app) December 1, 2022

“In response to numerous media inquiries, Parlement Technologies would like to confirm that the company has mutually agreed with Ye to terminate the intent of sale of Parler,” the company tweeted. “This decision was made in the interest of both parties in mid-November.”

A reason why the deal was axed wasn’t shared, but West has fallen into severe money troubles. His anti-Semitic takes have caused a global firestorm, and one by one, his partnerships dwindled. Subsequently, West accused Adidas of freezing his bank accounts, only to blame the IRS later.

Last month, some of y’all said we were crazy for saying Kanye’s remarks were anti-Black and antisemitic. Today, he said that he loves Hitler and Nazis. No amount of intellectual gymnastics will make this make sense. Some stuff just is what it is. Kanye don’t love us. — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) December 1, 2022

During his conversation with Alex Jones, Ye said, “I see good things about Hitler.” He added, “I like Hitler,” and explained how the genocidal, tyrannical dictator contributed to society. Elsewhere, he continued to spew anti-Semitism.

Following the broadcast, several tweets sprung up on West’s Twitter account. He promoted his Christian faith by writing “Jesus is King,” but it wasn’t all about religion. West also made mention of the January 6 insurrection on the Capitol. Dozens of rioters were prosecuted for their involvement, and West now calls them “political prisoners.”

Check out a clip of West’s interview with Alex Jones below.