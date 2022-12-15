Ye’s demise has been everything but graceful. As he continues to make headlines for all of the wrong reasons, he’s showing no signs of slowing down his streak of spewing hateful speech on whatever platform that’s yet to ban him.

It’s certainly hard to label the singular most shocking thing the disgraced rapper has ever said.

Kanye West is seen on October 21, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

However, the one that most people would say takes home the prize came just a couple of weeks ago.

Appearing on InfoWars alongside white supremacist Nick Fuentes, the Chicago native outright praised Hitler. “There’s a lot of things that I love about Hitler,” he said, before insisting that he made contributions to society.

Alex Jones desperately tries to get Kanye West to clarify that he doesn't actually love Hitler … but nope.



Ye: "There's a lot of things that I love about Hitler. A lot of things." pic.twitter.com/QI87RNcx8A — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) December 1, 2022

However, according to a new report from Rolling Stone, the 45-year-old’s admiration for the German dictator is nothing new. Backed by multiple former collaborators of Ye, it outlines just how far back this disturbing obsession goes.

He has allegedly been expressing these views since as far back as 2003, when he was working on his debut album, The College Dropout. The album eventually dropped the following year.

Although the aforementioned collaborators are anonymous within the report, they’re opening up about Ye’s alleged documented behavior towards Hitler. Some recalled situations in which they would get into heated discussions on the topic of Nazis and the dictator.

Other sources are claiming that the father of four was purposefully implementing Nazi techniques in his rise to fame.

“I feel like he used those techniques to get to where he is, to be honest. He was just so fascinated by [Hitler] — someone that can have complete control over people and how he did it,” they told the publication.

Another person who has been public in his criticism towards the “Bound 2” rapper is former TMZ producer Van Lathan.

In a recent interview with VladTV, he says that Ye also expressed his love for Hitler during his notorious appearance at the TMZ offices in 2018.

The pair famously butted heads in an exchange when Lathan challenged the rapper’s comments about slavery being a choice.

