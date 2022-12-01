Kanye West has been reaching a new low every single day. In fact, his fall from grace has been truly shocking to watch. After a media tour with the likes of Candace Owens, Ye has moved on to the likes of Milo Yiannapoulos. Additionally, he is now working with white supremacist Nick Fuentes.

Kanye has launched his very own Presidential campaign, and he is looking to get as much support as possible. Just a few days ago, he went on Tim Pool’s show and immediately walked off when Pool wouldn’t stoop to his level of anti-Semitism.

Kanye West speaks onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)

Kanye West Praises Hitler

Today, Kanye West and Fuentes went on Alex Jones’s InfoWars for a special interview. The contents of the interview became very disturbing, very quickly. Ye was masked up throughout the interview, and he made a plethora of horrific comments. For instance, he said, “I like Hitler.” He even went so far as to say “I see good things about Hitler” and noted that the dictator made large contributions to society.

Ye just doubled down and straight up said "I like Hitler" 😭pic.twitter.com/FrnLkDZzIF — Kurrco (@Kurrco) December 1, 2022

Furthermore, Kanye mocked Jewish people and insisted that they are trying to suppress his freedom of speech. In the video down below, Kanye appears unhinged as he holds up a net and puts on a childish voice. From there he said “There are Jewish people basically hiding me under their floorboards right now. It’s like a reverse version of the Holocaust.”‘

Moreover, Kanye even took shots at Conservative host Ben Shapiro. Shapiro, who is Jewish, has been critical of Kanye’s recent comments in the media. That’s when Ye read a derogatory joke from Owen Benjamin which reads: “Ben Shapiro’s cardio is picking up shekels.”

kanye west has lost his fucking mind. pic.twitter.com/6JJvPVyL49 — Marisa Kabas (@MarisaKabas) December 1, 2022

At this point, Kanye seems to be deadset on ruining his legacy and reputation. This entire media frenzy has been off-putting, to say the least, and these latest comments are his nastiest yet. Whether or not Kanye’s day-one friends will put a stop to this, remains to be seen.

Stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates on this developing story.

