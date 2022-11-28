Alex Jones’ Ex-Wife Calls Kanye West’s Support “Cringe”
Alex Jones’ ex-wife labeled him a “deadbeat dad” and the support he’s getting from Kanye West “cringe.”
Alex Jones’ ex-wife, Kelly Jones, slammed the InfoWars founder as a “deadbeat dad” on Twitter, Monday. Kelly also criticized Kanye West’s support of her ex-husband.
Kelly began by sharing an email she sent to Alex last week, begging for his support for their daughter. She claims he owes her $2,000.
“Deadbeat Dad Alex Jones child support non-payment update to send to anyone buying his snake oil (funding his fake “Chri$tian” con),” she wrote. “(My response to. @TMZ tweet about cringy Ye’s ploys to get Alex back on Twitter, because he’s a ‘Christian.’) This is ‘co-parenting w Alex Jones:'”
Later, Kelly shared a text exchange she had with her daughter who was worried about paying for braces.
“My poor kiddo is worried at school about her braces. Her dad, Alex Jones, pays $20k/month for her sister (who is an adult),” she wrote. “But he won’t support our youngest’s child, because she stayed strong/stayed with me. I’m really doing my best, will make it work, somehow. Hard times.”
Alex and Kelly divorced in March 2015. All in all, they have three children together. Alex has since remarried Erika Wulff Jones.
Kanye West previously praised Alex Jones for being a Christian. He addressed Twitter banning Jones while speaking to The Hollywood Fix.
“Another issue I have is the fact that Elon won’t reinstate Alex Jones,” he said. “Alex Jones is a Christian. But you have a person who doesn’t believe that Christ is Lord going to buy an American media outlet, and picking and choosing who can be on the platform and who can’t be on the platform. Jesus is Lord.”
Check out Kelly Jones’ tweets below.
[Via]