Alex Jones’ ex-wife, Kelly Jones, slammed the InfoWars founder as a “deadbeat dad” on Twitter, Monday. Kelly also criticized Kanye West’s support of her ex-husband.

Kelly began by sharing an email she sent to Alex last week, begging for his support for their daughter. She claims he owes her $2,000.

“Deadbeat Dad Alex Jones child support non-payment update to send to anyone buying his snake oil (funding his fake “Chri$tian” con),” she wrote. “(My response to. @TMZ tweet about cringy Ye’s ploys to get Alex back on Twitter, because he’s a ‘Christian.’) This is ‘co-parenting w Alex Jones:'”

WATERBURY, CONNECTICUT – SEPTEMBER 21: InfoWars founder Alex Jones speaks to the media outside Waterbury Superior Court during his trial on September 21, 2022 in Waterbury, Connecticut. Jones is being sued by several victims’ families for causing emotional and psychological harm after they lost their children in the Sandy Hook massacre. A Texas jury last month ordered Jones to pay $49.3 million to the parents of 6-year-old Jesse Lewis, one of 26 students and teachers killed in the shooting in Newtown, Connecticut. (Photo by Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images)

Later, Kelly shared a text exchange she had with her daughter who was worried about paying for braces.

“My poor kiddo is worried at school about her braces. Her dad, Alex Jones, pays $20k/month for her sister (who is an adult),” she wrote. “But he won’t support our youngest’s child, because she stayed strong/stayed with me. I’m really doing my best, will make it work, somehow. Hard times.”

Alex and Kelly divorced in March 2015. All in all, they have three children together. Alex has since remarried Erika Wulff Jones.

Kanye West previously praised Alex Jones for being a Christian. He addressed Twitter banning Jones while speaking to The Hollywood Fix.

“Another issue I have is the fact that Elon won’t reinstate Alex Jones,” he said. “Alex Jones is a Christian. But you have a person who doesn’t believe that Christ is Lord going to buy an American media outlet, and picking and choosing who can be on the platform and who can’t be on the platform. Jesus is Lord.”

Check out Kelly Jones’ tweets below.

💔💔💔

My poor kiddo is worried at school about her braces. Her dad, Alex Jones, pays $20k/month for her sister (who is an adult) but he won't support our youngest's child, because she stayed strong/stayed with me. I'm really doing my best, will make it work, somehow. Hard times. pic.twitter.com/HdyRQkamjf — Kelly Jones (@RealKellyJones) November 28, 2022

[Via]