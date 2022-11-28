Kanye West says that he’s upset with Elon Musk for refusing to reinstate Alex Jones’ Twitter account. Musk recently let several previously banned accounts back on the platform.

“Another issue I have is the fact that Elon won’t reinstate Alex Jones,” he told The Hollywood Fix. “Alex Jones is a Christian. But you have a person who doesn’t believe that Christ is Lord going to buy an American media outlet, and picking and choosing who can be on the platform and who can’t be on the platform. Jesus is Lord.”

MIAMI, FL – DECEMBER 05: Kanye West speaks at Surface Magazine’s DesignDialogues No. 6 With Hans Ulrich Obrist, Kanye West And Jacques Herzog at Moore Building on December 5, 2013 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Surface Magazine)

While defending his decision not to bring back Alex Jones, Musk recently remarked on the site: “My firstborn child died in my arms. I felt his last heartbeat. I have no mercy for anyone who would use the deaths of children for gain, politics or fame.”

As for who Musk did let back on the platform, he reinstated the accounts of Donald Trump, Jordan Peterson, and more, in addition to Kanye.

Ye also addressed his recent controversial dinner with Trump during the interview. He brought white nationalist Nick Fuentes along with him to meet with the former President at Mar-A-Lago, earlier this week.

“I’ve been a Trump supporter,” West later noted. “I’ve went through the trenches wearing a red hat, literally going into exhaustion from people asking me these questions about the red hat. We’re holding to Christian, Christ principles first. America is a Christian country.”

The interview comes after Ye announced his presidential campaign for the 2024 election.

Check out West’s full comments with The Hollywood Fix below.

[Via]