Kanye West says that the IRS tried to have him arrested for unpaid taxes. Ye discussed his financial situation during an appearance on the Timcast IRL podcast. Nick Fuentes and Milo Yiannopoulos joined him for the interview.

“I’m talking about literally finding out that they were trying to put me in prison this morning,” Kanye West claimed. “But I found out — okay, so they froze, they put a $75 million hold on four of my accounts.”

LOS ANGELES, CA – AUGUST 30: Vanguard Award winner Kanye West speaks onstage during the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on August 30, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

“And then they said, you owe a lot of taxes. Took me like six hours to find out how much. A lot — was it — well, around $50 million,” Ye continued.

After explaining that he wasn’t sure what constitutes tax evasion, he admitted: “I’m obviously not the most financially literate person on the planet.”

“So now I’m having — I get to actually learn how to run a company. I get to learn how to, you know, to count, really,” Ye said. “It’s like I didn’t even know where to put the money.”

He continued: “And that made me feel like they’re just waiting, like, ‘We finally got him, we finally can put him in jail.’ And I was like, ‘Can I still run for president in jail?’ I found out I could, so I was like okay, that’s fine then.”

Struggles with the IRS aren’t the only financial burden Ye has faced in recent months. He’s also lost out on numerous brand deals due to various antisemitic comments and other erratic behavior.

Later in the interview with Tim Pool, Ye stormed out of the room when challenged on those antisemitic remarks.

Check out West's appearance on Timcast IRL below.

