tax evasion
- MusicKanye West Says The IRS Froze His Accounts For Owing $50 Million In TaxesKanye West says that the IRS tried to put him in jail because he owes $50 million in taxes.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureLogan Paul Claims Bad Bunny Is Evading Puerto Rico's Tax LawsPaul vented about his feelings toward the Latin rapper during an interview with Philip DeFranco.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicShakira Facing Up To 8 Years In Prison For Tax FraudShakira could see up to eight years in prison is found guilty in her $13.9 million tax evasion case.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureShakira Could Face 8-Year Prison Sentence In Alleged Tax Fraud InvestigationJust a few years ago, it was revealed that the "Beautiful Liar" singer had allegedly failed to pay millions in taxes between 2012 - 2014.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureJa Rule Reaches An Agreement With IRS Over $3 Million Tax Debt: ReportThe rapper has finally settled his debt with the agency. By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureWesley Snipes Trends After Trump's Taxes Are RevealedWhile Wesley Snipes had to serve time for tax-related crimes, Donald Trump sits as the president.By Aron A.
- CrimeGeorge Floyd's Killer Derek Chauvin Hit With Felony Tax ChargesDisgraced police officer Derek Chauvin, who murdered George Floyd, has been hit with nine felony tax charges. By Mitch Findlay
- SportsFloyd Mayweather Schools Antonio Brown On Not Paying TaxesFloyd Mayweather's advice to Antonio Brown is going to make the IRS come knocking at his door.By Alexander Cole
- MusicDMX Off The Hook For Valet Corvette Mix-Up In L.A.Thankfully he won't be held responsible for any wrongdoings.By Erika Marie
- MusicIyanla Vanzant Explains Why She Rejected "Fixing" R. Kelly: "He's Still In Denial"The motivational host said Kelly was making way too many demands.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentTerrence Howard Is Using His Criminal Tax Investigation To Avoid Paying His Ex-WifeThe "Empire" star's ex-wife is calling BS.By hnhh
- MusicNe-Yo Awarded $6.4 Million From Ex-Manager Convicted Of Stealing His MoneyBrian McKnight received a smaller judgment against the disgraced manager.By Erika Marie
- MusicR. Kelly Is Optimistic & Believes He Will Have Fair Trial, According To LawyerHe also says Kelly has been working on new music.By Erika Marie
- MusicR. Kelly Accuser Faith Rodgers Testifies In Front Of Grand Jury: ReportThe singer's crisis manager said, "Mr. Kelly feels like the devil is working overtime."By Erika Marie
- LifeMike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Is All Smiles In New Prison PhotoMike 'The Situation' Sorrentino appears to be all smiles as he poses with wife in Instagram picture posted from prison.By hnhh
- MusicDMX Puts NY Home Up For Sale To Pay Off Hefty $1.7 Million IRS BillDMX puts his Mount Kisco, NY home up for sale.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentMike "The Situation" Sorrentino's "Prison Bestie" Is Fyre Fest Fraudster Billy McFarlandThey will soon be joined by in prison by former Trump-confidante Michael Cohen.By Devin Ch
- MusicDMX Reportedly Hopes Stolen Vehicle Valet Mix Up Won't Affect Parole ConditionsThe rapper was released from prison earlier this year.By Erika Marie