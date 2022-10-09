Logan Paul has a bone to pick with Bad Bunny.

The 27-year-old recently appeared on Philip DeFranco’s YouTube show, at which time he accused the Latin rap sensation of evading the tax laws in Puerto Rico, where both he and Paul own property.

Logan Paul looks on during a press conference at Madison Square Garden on July 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

During his conversation with DeFranco, the internet personality referenced Bunny’s “El Apagón” music video, which includes footage of journalist Bianca Graulau reporting on the gentrification that’s been taking place in the country.

“Bad Bunny is a Puerto Rican living in Puerto Rico who is privately taking advantage of the same tax program that he is publicly condemning,” Paul shared in the interview. “I know this and I see things like this and it hurts. There are local Puerto Ricans who know about this.”

He continued, “I see this music video that has stuck me in the middle of it surrounded by context that makes me look like a vulture in Puerto Rico. While I love Bad Bunny, I cannot personally support the hypocritical nature of his exploitation.”

As Complex notes, Paul himself is “taking advantage” of the same system, Act 22, which has encouraged foreigners to flock to Puerto Rico in an attempt to evade tax laws.

The point of the act is to help “result in new local investments in real estate, services, and other consumer products, and in capital injections to the Puerto Rico banking sector, all of which will stimulate the economy of Puerto Rico,” according to the 20/22 Act Society.

Paul told DeFranco that he personally is doing what he can to help. “And I want to do more as well. And truthfully, I should be doing more,” he added, requesting that viewers comment and suggest how much of his Act 22 savings he should donate back to the community.

Check it out below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.