Buckle up for a wild ride because Kanye West is about to take over your weekend. The controversial rapper has been spiraling out of control for some time, but recent months have been exceptionally troubling. West is currently mapping out his 2024 presidential campaign, but things are off to a rocky start.

West reportedly met with former President Donald Trump to ask him to be his running mate. As expected, Trump declined, but they were able to chat over dinner with known white supremacist Nick Fuentes.

Ye: "They did good things too, we're gonna stop dissing N*zis all the time." — Kurrco (@Kurrco) December 1, 2022

Today (December 1), yet another West interview was released, this time with Alex Jones. During the discussion, Jones attempted to sway rumors that the rapper is a Nazi. Instead of rejecting allegations of admiring fascism, West instead said he likes Adolf Hitler.

“There are Jewish people basically hiding me under their floorboards right now,” said the rapper. “It’s like a reverse version of the Holocaust.” He also made an anti-Semitic remark about Ben Shapiro.

As his interview picks up seam online, Ye is making his voice heard on Twitter. He even referred to people incarcerated for the January 6 insurrection as “political prisoners.”

“I love the first amendment! Long live Ye! I pray to Jesus that Elon is for real…,” he wrote.

“INVESTIGATE THE CIVIL RIGHTS AND DUE PROCESS VIOLATIONS OF THE J6 POLITICAL PRISONERS Why were the only people killed unarmed protestors that day? FREE ALEX FREE NICHOLAS FREE SPEECH FREE @ALI.”

INVESTIGATE THE CIVIL RIGHTS AND DUE PROCESS VIOLATIONS OF THE J6 POLITICAL PRISONERS



Why were the only people killed unarmed protestors that day?



FREE ALEX

FREE NICHOLAS

FREE SPEECH

FREE @ALI — ye (@kanyewest) December 1, 2022

As expected, the internet lit up with reactions to West’s latest pro-Hitler rhetoric. Former TMZ producer Van Lathan recently shared that he witnessed West praising the fascist, racist, genocidal dictator. Lathan famously pushed back on West’s remarks about slavery in a video that would later go viral.

Another report stated that a former employee of West also heard the Donda star speak admirably of Hitler. Initially, it was speculated that these accounts could be false. However, West’s confirmation has raised eyebrows. Still, his fans and supporters—of all ethnic and racial backgrounds—have taken to social media to agree with his troubling stance.

Check out a few more tweets from West below.