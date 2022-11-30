Donald Trump appeared on Fox News, Tuesday, to call out Mitch McConnell and address his recent meeting with Kanye West. The former President described their meeting as a “very quick dinner.”

Firstly, Trump labeled McConnell a “loser.” The Senate Minority Leader had recently condemned Trump for his dinner with Ye and Nick Fuentes.

“There is no room in the Republican Party for antisemitism or white supremacy. And anyone meeting with people advocating that point of view, in my judgment, are highly unlikely to ever be elected president of the United States,” McConnell said.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – DECEMBER 9: President-elect Donald Trump looks on during a rally at the DeltaPlex Arena, December 9, 2016 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. President-elect Donald Trump is continuing his victory tour across the country. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Trump responded: “Mitch is a loser for our nation and for the Republican Party who would not have been re-elected in Kentucky without my endorsement, which he begged me for because he was going down.”

A representative for McConnell declined to comment on Trump’s criticism when reached for a response by Fox News.

As for meeting with Fuentes, Trump explained that he had never heard of the man before the dinner. West had brought the controversial figure along without Trump’s prior knowledge.

“I had never heard of the man,” Trump further said. “I had no idea what his views were, and they weren’t expressed at the table in our very quick dinner, or it wouldn’t have been accepted.”

He also added that he took the meeting after he “heard Kanye had difficulties, including financial difficulties.”

In contrast to Trump’s comments, Kanye previously claimed that the former President was “really impressed” with Fuentes.

Fuentes, as well as Milo Yiannopoulos, have been working on West’s 2024 presidential campaign.

