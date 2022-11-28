Kanye West was spotted going out to dinner with far-right extremist Milo Yiannopoulos and Ray J on Sunday night. The three met up at Giorgio Baldi in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles, according to TMZ.

West, Yiannopoulos, and Ray J reserved a table for six, but it’s unclear who else was in attendance.

LOS ANGELES, CA – AUGUST 30: Vanguard Award winner Kanye West speaks onstage during the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on August 30, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Yiannopoulos is a highly controversial figure who worked as a former editor for Breitbart News. He’s been accused of advocating pedophilia; however, he’s denied the allegations. Twitter and Facebook have both banned him from their platforms.

West previously announced that Yiannopoulos would be working on his campaign for the 2024 presidential election. He served as an intern for Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene in 2020.

“This is Milo right here, working on the campaign,” West said in a video on social media.

The dinner comes after West traveled to Mar-A-Lago for a meeting with Donald Trump and Nick Fuentes. Ye said in a video afterward that Trump yelled at him during the evening.

“Trump started basically screaming at me at the table, telling me I was gonna lose. I mean, has that ever worked for anyone in history?” he said. “I’m like, hold on hold on, you’re talking about Ye.”

Trump claimed on Truth Social that he was unaware of who Nick Fuentes was before West brought him along.

“This past week, Kanye West called me to have dinner at Mar-a-Lago,” Trump began a series of posts. “Shortly thereafter, he unexpectedly showed up with three of his friends, whom I knew nothing about. We had dinner on Tuesday evening with many members present on the back patio. The dinner was quick and uneventful. They then left for the airport.”

