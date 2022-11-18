Kanye West is one of the most famous people in the world, although these days, not for the best reasons. His antisemitic ramblings have completely tainted his reputation, and fans have largely given up on him. Additionally, he has lost most of his partnerships.

Of course, the lost partnership that everyone knows about is the one with Adidas. Kanye has been clamoring for Adidas to cut ties with him, and that’s what they did. Unfortunately for Ye, it doesn’t work out in his favor as Adidas still owns all of the Yeezy designs.

Kanye West Still Wears Adidas

According to TMZ, Kanye still wears Adidas, despite the bad blood. In the image down below, Ye was spotted wearing a Balenciaga x Adidas hoodie, as well as a matching over-the-shoulder bag. It’s an interesting look, especially given how his relationship has ended with the brand.

Kanye may have gotten the boot from Adidas, but he's clearly not done with the company … still rockin' the brand as if nothing happened. https://t.co/OWTquUurIQ — TMZ (@TMZ) November 18, 2022

Interestingly enough, Kanye was also seen walking around town with Milo Yiannapoulos. If that name doesn’t ring any bells, then you’re probably not terminally online, which is a good thing. He is a far-right commenter who gained prominence in 2016 thanks to his extremely xenophobic views. Milo’s arc as a far-right figure has been bizarre, to say the least. Now, he has the Kanye endorsement.

Tattoo Studio To Remove Ye Tattoos

According to a tattoo studio in London called NAAMA Studios, they are taking action amid Ye’s actions. They are now offering people free Kanye tattoo removals. With Ye saying so many outlandish things, the tattoo studio wants to do a good thing for those who don’t like the artist anymore.

Overall, this is just a bizarre situation all around. Kanye West continues to make weird moves, and we’re sure we will be hearing from him in December. No matter what, he has lost a lot of his good will, and it doesn’t seem like he’s making moves to get it back.

Stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you the latest news regarding Kanye and his antics.

