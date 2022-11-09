Adidas and Kanye West have officially parted ways after a long decade together. At the end of their relationship, it was clear that Kanye was looking to take his show on the road. He wanted out of his deal, and he was doing everything he could to get cut off.

Ye Gets What He Wants

In the end, Adidas gave Ye what he wanted, although it looks like Adidas has come out ahead. There is a very limited path to redemption for West, and it doesn’t appear as though he has the resources to relaunch his Yeezy brand.

Additionally, Adidas still owns the rights to all of Ye’s Yeezy designs. This means they can continue to sell Yeezy silhouettes without the name attached. It also means Kanye can’t go out and sell these designs on his own. Ye completely overlooked this, and now, Adidas is about to make a whole lot of money.

In a new report from Bloomberg, it was revealed that Adidas still plans on selling Yeezy shoes in 2023. Of course, these shoes will not contain the Yeezy branding. Instead, they will simply say Adidas, although fans will know that these once beared West’s name.

Huge Savings For Adidas

Perhaps the most interesting part of Bloomberg’s story is the fact that Adidas is set to save hundreds of millions of dollars in royalty payments. According to the report, Adidas will get to skip out on upwards of $300 million in royalty payments.

Considering the fact that Ye has already lost a ton of brand deals, this is going to hurt. Ye was making a lot off of the Yeezy brand, and now, that revenue stream will be gone forever. Needless to say, Adidas isn’t too sad to see him go.

