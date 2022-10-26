Yesterday morning, Adidas dropped some bombshell news as they decided to officially end their partnership with Kanye West. This is a move that many were expecting, although there was this sense that Adidas would not pull the trigger. In the end, however, they have removed Yeezy from their umbrella, and they are making sure all Yeezys are pulled from stores.

Ye wanted to separate himself from Adidas anyway, although he probably wasn’t expecting them to pull a fast one. According to Bloomberg, Adidas is claiming ownership of all Yeezy designs, except for the Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner. This means Kanye himself can’t actually sell his previous silhouettes independently.

Interestingly enough, Adidas is even planning on relaunching previous Yeezy designs, but without the Yeezy branding. Adidas knows that Yeezy is a cash cow, so it shouldn’t be surprising that they would look to maintain some of their customer base with identical products.

Of course, this plan is going to be scrutinized by sneakerheads, as well as Kanye himself. One could only imagine the potential legal battle that this is ultimately going to cause.

