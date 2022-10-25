Over the last couple of weeks, Kanye West has gone on numerous tirades that have offended multiple groups of people. He said some bizarre things about Jewish people and then went on to say that George Floyd actually died of a Fentanyl overdose.

Ye has caught a lot of flack for these comments, and fans are starting to distance themselves heavily from the artist. For instance, just yesterday, Kanye was dropped by the likes of CAA, and even his ex-wife Kim Kardashian had to come out and distance herself from the anti-semitic remarks. Needless to say, being a Kanye fan has been difficult business.

Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images For Balenciaga

Throughout all of this, the public has been putting pressure on Adidas to drop Kanye’s Yeezy brand from their umbrella. Ye had been looking to get out of his deal, so these public callouts only played into his hand, ironically enough.

After deafening silence, Adidas finally came out this morning and announced that they would terminate their partnership with Kanye. This ends a decade-long collaborative partnership that saw numerous iconic shoes hit the market.

Breaking News: Adidas cut ties with Kanye West, ending what may have been his most significant corporate fashion partnership after he made antisemitic remarks.https://t.co/tHA3Y1QWp3 — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 25, 2022

“Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech,” the company said in a statement. “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”

While speaking on Drink Champs, Ye said that Adidas couldn’t drop him, even if he did say anti-semitic things. Obviously, that turned out to be demonstrably false.

Kanye:



“The thing about it being Adidas — I can say antisemitic things and Adidas can't drop me. Now what? Now what?”

pic.twitter.com/a9S1EvzPk2 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 21, 2022

Adidas is planning to cease production on all Yeezy sneakers, moving forward. That means you will not see another Adidas Yeezy, anytime soon.

Ye is now allowed to drop his own Yeezys, which means we could see some new designs, sometime in the near future.