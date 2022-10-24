An antisemitic group showed their support for Kanye West on a freeway in Los Angeles over the weekend, hanging signs in solidarity with the Donda rapper. The incident comes as West has made numerous antisemitic remarks in recent weeks, including threatening to go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”

“Kanye is right about the Jews,” one sign read, held by demonstrators who reportedly gave Nazi salutes, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“We cannot tolerate the #AntiSemitism that was on full display … on an LA Fwy,” Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. George Gascón wrote on Twitter, Sunday. “#WhiteSupremacy is a societal cancer that must be excised. This message is dangerous & cannot be normalized.”

The demonstrators reportedly belonged to a group that the Anti-Defamation League considers to share a common goal to “cast aspersions on Jews and spread antisemitic myths and conspiracy theories.”

Ye recently spoke with Piers Morgan about his antisemitic comments, and eventually apologized for the wording of his controversial tweet.

“I will say I’m sorry for the people that I hurt with the ‘Death Con’ — the confusion that I caused,” West said. “I feel like I caused hurt and confusion. And I’m sorry for the families of the people that had nothing to do with the trauma that I have been through and that I used my platform, where you say hurt people hurt people, and I was hurt.”

Yesterday, the head of an antisemitic and white supremacist group (and his supporters) dropped banners over the 405 in Los Angeles. One banner read, "Kanye is right about the Jews.” pic.twitter.com/FQBFIm0WLX — Oren Segal (@orensegal) October 23, 2022

