Kanye West explained that he’s “envious” of Jewish people during an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, earlier this week. The appearance came after West had made numerous antisemitic comments in recent weeks, including threatening to go “death con 3 on Jewish people.”

“I’m envious of how they don’t abort their children,” Ye said on the show. “I’m envious of how they don’t shoot each other in the streets and then rap about it. I’m envious of how their families stay together. I’m envious that they turn their phones off on Friday nights and the family comes together. I’m envious of how they do business together. And I want that for the darker Jews, I want that for Black people. We need that.”

(Photo by Oliver Contreras – Pool/Getty Images)

From there, West admitted that he can be insensitive with his word choice from time to time.

“I feel that my words demand more sensitivity for the frequency that I’m operating at and the amount of people that I’m communicating to,” Ye said. “And I take that responsibility right now.”

West’s recent behavior has resulted in the loss of numerous brand deals, including having his relationships with Anna Wintour and Balenciaga ruined. After appearing on Drink Champs, earlier this month, he also was hit with a $250 million lawsuit from George Floyd’s family for comments he made on the show.

Additionally, Ye has announced his intent to purchase the social media platform Parler after having had his Instagram restricted.

Check out Ye’s full conversation with Piers Morgan below.

