It came as no surprise to many when rumours of the end of Kanye West’s partnership with renowned fashion house Balenciaga began circulating around earlier this week, and now, the brand’s parent company has officially confirmed the news, telling Women’s Wear Daily that there are no planned future projects with Ye.

Buzz first began to build when internet sleuths realized that Balenciaga had removed the official Vogue Runway photo of the 45-year-old strutting down the very muddy runway as he made his modelling debut at the most recent Paris Fashion Week.

Not long after that, products from West’s Yeezy Gap Engineered By Balenciaga collection were removed from the company’s website, as well as the pages of other retailers where they were previously sold. These two things together lead many to believe that the partnership between the two industry behemoths had wrapped up following the father of four’s most recent anti-Semitic comments.

For several weeks now, the “Runaway” hitmaker has been using social media to vent about his often strong feelings, whether that finds him lashing out at old friends like Kid Cudi and Diddy, or trashing the style of Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson.

While his early comments earned him the label of “bully” from stars like Gigi Hadid, it wasn’t until Ye wrote on Twitter that he planned to “go Death Con 3” on Jewish people that he really stepped in it, earning himself a berating from countless media personalities and celebrities.

The Yeezy founder has offered up some remorse for his actions – most recently during an interview with Piers Morgan – though he seems reluctant to fully admit any wrongdoing, which has landed several of his business deals on the rocks.

Kering, the French fashion house and parent company to Ye’s former collaborators confirmed the end of their relationship in a statement on Friday (October 21), writing, “Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist.”

The message didn’t provide any further information about the situation, and it comes as Ye’s multi-billion dollar deal with Adidas remains “under review” – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

