Kanye West has been putting Adidas on blast as of late. The artist believes that Adidas has ruined the Yeezy brand, and as a result, he wants to end his partnership. For the most part, Adidas has been silent on this issue, although today, they decided to issue a strongly-worded statement. As you can see down below, Adidas is putting the Yeezy partnership in review, however, they will continue to handle the imprint, at least for the time being.

Per Adidas:

“adidas has always been about creativity, innovation and supporting athletes and artists to achieve their vision. The adidas Yeezy partnership is one of the most successful collaborations in our industry’s history. We are proud of our team that has worked tirelessly throughout our collaboration with Ye and the iconic products that were born from it. We also recognize that all successful partnerships are rooted in mutual respect and shared values. After repeated efforts to privately resolve the situation, we have taken the decision to place the partnership under review. We will continue to co-manage the current product during this period.”

Adidas releases an official statement on its current partnership with Kanye West, stating it is "under review."



Adidas releases an official statement on its current partnership with Kanye West, stating it is "under review."

As one can imagine, Kanye was not fond of this statement as he took to Instagram with some words of his own. In fact, Kanye had some of his firmest words to date that were kind of jarring to read. Needless to say, Kanye is fed up with Adidas and everything that comes with their relationship.

“FUUUUUUCK ADIDAS I AM ADIDAS ADIDAS RAPED AND STOLE MY DESIGNS,” Kanye wrote.

This is a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates pertaining to this situation.