Nike Air Yeezy 1
- StreetwearKanye West Goes Off On Adidas After Brand Puts Yeezy In ReviewYe is finally getting a response from Adidas.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersKanye West's Extremely Rare Kicks To Be Sold At AuctionThese kicks could sell for millions of dollars.By Alexander Cole
- StreetwearKanye West's $1.8M Grammys Nike Air Yeezy 1 Sneaker Buyer RevealedEx-NFL quarterback Gerome Sapp came forward as the buyer of the record-breaking shoe purchase. By Madusa S.
- SneakersKanye West's Nike Air Yeezy 1 Grammy Sample Sells For Record AmountKanye West's Air Yeezy 1 samples are some of the most highly-coveted shoes out there.By Alexander Cole