Kanye West has worn some impressive sneakers over the years. Back in the late 2000s, he was mostly wearing shoes from Jordan Brand and Nike thanks to his deal with the Oregon-based brands. Of course, his work with Nike is seen as iconic, especially when you consider how he is in the midst of severing ties with Adidas.

Having said that, Ye has a unique collection of shoes in his vault, and now, two of these sneakers are making their way to the auction block. The kicks in question are the “Grammy” Nike Air Yeezy 1 and the “Donda” Air Jordan 6 sample, which are being sold by Christie’s.

Image via Christie’s (Nike Air Yeezy 1)

The “Grammy” Air Yeezy 1 was worn all the way back in 2008 during Kanye’s emotional Grammys performance. It is a shoe that is mostly covered in black material while tan is found on the outsole.

As for the “Donda” Air Jordan 6 sample, we are met with a white and red shoe that features patterns all throughout the overlays. They are both interesting kicks in their own right, and there are worth a whole lot of money.

Image via Christie’s (Air Jordan 6)

According to Sole Collection, the Air Yeezy 1 is slated to sell for $2.5 million while the Donda 6 sample is going to go for $1 million. If you want to place a bid, you can do so at Christies.com.