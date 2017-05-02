business partner
- Pop Culture50 Cent Slams Ex-Consultant For Alleged Embezzlement In Sire Spirits LawsuitMichael Caruso seeks $3 million in damages for the G-Unit mogul's supposedly baseless and false accusations of pilfering. By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureDJ Envy Blasted By Former Business Parter For Shady Practices Amid LawsuitsJose Rodriguez, more well-known as The Credit Dude, is currently in a legal battle with the radio host concerning lawsuits against each other.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsKanye West Countersues Former Business Manager, Says He Was Stressed Out Over Kim Kardashian DivorceThe father of four is taking legal action against Thomas St. John, who game into his life in March 2022 amid one of his social media meltdowns.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearBalenciaga Confirms They've Cut Ties With Kanye WestThe fashion house's parent company has shared a statement on behalf of Balenciaga.By Hayley Hynes
- GramTrina Reflects On "The One" Album Release: "I Was Betrayed"The project was at the center of a controversy between the rapper and her former business partner.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsDr. Dre's Business Partner Claims Estranged Wife Stole Even More Cash From CompanyDr. Dre's business partner accuses Nicole Young of pulling out an additional $30K on top of the $353K check she wrote to herself. By Aron A.
- GossipG-Eazy's Booze Business Partner Accused Of Choking & Abusing His WifeBrad Beckerman has been forced to stay 100 yards away from his wife and kids.By Chantilly Post
- MusicSuge Knight's Business Partner Sentenced After Selling Illegal Hit-And-Run FootageAnother development occurs in Suge Knight's hit-and-run case. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentFlavor Flav Sues Ex-Business Partner For Screwing Him Out Of Chicken RestaurantFlavor Flav and his wife are suing a former business partner for cutting them out of a joint restaurant.By Aron A.
- MusicDame Dash Wants Restraining Order Against Woman Allegedly Harassing His FamilyThe hairstylist who ordered a restraining order against Dame Dash is now being accused of harassing the mogul's family.By Aron A.
- MusicFat Joe Sued By Former Business Partner In UP NYC Shoe Store: ReportFat Joe is being sued by his ex-business partner who was convicted for stealing customer's credit card information.By Aron A.
- MusicMaster P Reportedly Suing Cannabis Company For Breach Of Contract And FraudMaster P is suing a Cannabis company for leaving his products & merchandise "high" & dry.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicAkon Reportedly Sued $150 Million By Former Business PartnerAkon is looking at a hefty lawsuit from a former business partner who helped him get his career started.By Kevin Goddard