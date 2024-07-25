Lil Baby Speaks Out Following The Death Of Chad Dillon

BYAlexander Cole533 Views
Fanatics x NBPA Summer Players Party
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 08: Lil Baby attends the Fanatics x NBPA Summer Players Party hosted by Michael Rubin at Tao Nightclub at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on July 08, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)
Lil Baby paid his respects.

Yesterday, we reported on the death of Chad Dillon, an Atlanta restaurant owner who is the business partner of Lil Baby. Overall, it is being reported by numerous sources that Dillon was gunned down in his car on Tuesday, July 23rd. The news came as a huge shock to the community given who Dillon is and his stature. His restaurant with Lil Baby is called The Seafood Menu, and he had other restaurants such as Boiler Seafood and Crab Boil.

Lil Baby took to his Instagram story following the news and opted to pay his respects to his good friend and business partner. “Damn big buddy get ya rest [dove emoji],” Baby wrote in his caption. According to reports, there is no motive behind the shooting right now. Furthermore, police are still investigating, and a suspect is currently unknown. No matter what, Dillon's death has proven to be a huge shock and many are hoping that investigators get to the bottom of it all.

Lil Baby Pays Respect

Image via Instagram

A restaurant owner in the area spoke out on the death of Dillon to Fox 5, saying “It’s just a huge void, and I’m not sure if that will ever be filled. He was always there for people. He did Thanksgiving turkeys and gave them out. I’m just at a loss for words at this point.” Only time will tell whether or not the authorities will be able to identify a suspect or make any inroads on the case. In the meantime, we will be sure to bring you those up-to-the-minute updates.

Let us know what you think about this tragic news, in the comments section down below. Had you been to any of these restaurants before? Do you believe that there will be leads on this case in the not-so-distant future? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

