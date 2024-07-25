Lil Baby Speaks Out Following The Death Of Chad Dillon

Lil Baby paid his respects.

Yesterday, we reported on the death of Chad Dillon, an Atlanta restaurant owner who is the business partner of Lil Baby. Overall, it is being reported by numerous sources that Dillon was gunned down in his car on Tuesday, July 23rd. The news came as a huge shock to the community given who Dillon is and his stature. His restaurant with Lil Baby is called The Seafood Menu, and he had other restaurants such as Boiler Seafood and Crab Boil.

Lil Baby took to his Instagram story following the news and opted to pay his respects to his good friend and business partner. “Damn big buddy get ya rest [dove emoji],” Baby wrote in his caption. According to reports, there is no motive behind the shooting right now. Furthermore, police are still investigating, and a suspect is currently unknown. No matter what, Dillon's death has proven to be a huge shock and many are hoping that investigators get to the bottom of it all.

Lil Baby Pays Respect

A restaurant owner in the area spoke out on the death of Dillon to Fox 5, saying “It’s just a huge void, and I’m not sure if that will ever be filled. He was always there for people. He did Thanksgiving turkeys and gave them out. I’m just at a loss for words at this point.” Only time will tell whether or not the authorities will be able to identify a suspect or make any inroads on the case. In the meantime, we will be sure to bring you those up-to-the-minute updates.