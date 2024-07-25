Ice Spice Teases "Crazy" Post-"Y2K" Plans

What is Ice Spice cooking?

Ice Spice is going to be dropping Y2K on Friday, and fans are excited to hear what this new project is going to bring forth. Overall, it is a bit of a weird release given there are only 10 tracks and we have already heard four of them. However, there are some interesting features on the project, so there is that. Meanwhile, Ice Spice recently did an interview with Capital XTRA Breakfast where she revealed that she has some risky plans for after the release of the project.

“I kind of want to do something that is kind of crazy, but I don’t want to say what it is yet. I feel like people are going to have so many things to say, but if I do it, you guys will not miss it," Ice Spice said. “That’s all I can really say. But let’s see, let’s see, though. I don’t know, I might change my mind. I’m very indecisive.” There are a million things that she could be talking about, but for now, we just won't know for sure.

Ice Spice Is Thinking Big

As for her mindset heading into the album, she admitted to being nervous about the process. “I think naturally, I’ll have good nerves, if anything," Ice Spice wrote. "I feel like it’s a good thing to be a little nervous, because it means you just care. I’m so eager to put out the album, I’m really excited. And my fans are really excited, so yeah… it’s like finally here. I’ve been working on it for like a year.”