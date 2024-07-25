Ice Spice Sets The Record Straight On Central Cee Rumors

Fans have wanted to know the truth.

Ice Spice is going to be dropping off her new album Y2K on Friday. Overall, this is a highly-anticipated debut album. Moreover, in the midst of all of this, the artist has been involved in dating rumors with fellow artist Central Cee. The two recently dropped off a song together, and as you can imagine, there was quite a bit of fanfare. However, they were also being spotted everywhere, which furthered the notion that they were dating.

To make matters more interesting, Ice Spice and Central Cee's newfound closeness was leading to responses from Cental Cee's girlfriend. There has been a subliminal back and forth going on, with many wondering what exactly is going on. Well, in a new interview with Rolling Stone, Ice Spice decided to finally put all of the dating rumors to bed. Simply put, Central Cee is a friend. “We’ve been friends since ‘Munch’ came out, honestly... we’re just twins...” she said matter-of-factly.

Ice Spice Drowns Out The Noise

So there you have it, that is officially the end of that erroneous rumor. Although there are some out there who are still going to imagine that there is more going on. Either way, Ice Spice has all eyes on her new project. It is a make-or-break time for her and there is no telling how the album will be received. For the most part, she is one of the biggest young artists out, and her supporters are expecting a huge impression to be made.