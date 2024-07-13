Ice Spice’s “Girl’s Girl” Title Gets Revoked By Critics Amid Central Cee Cheating Scandal

BYCaroline Fisher1003 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Wireless Festival 2024 - Day One
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Ice Spice and Central Cee perform during day one of Wireless Festival 2024 at Finsbury Park on July 12, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
Yesterday, Central Cee's ex-girlfriend Madeline Argy put him on blast, accusing him of cheating on her with Ice Spice.

Earlier this week, Ice Spice dropped her new single "Did It First" featuring Central Cee, which has since managed to spark some serious drama. Prior to the release, the two rappers were rumored to be dating, as they were spotted together on various occasions. The situation only became more complicated last night, when Central Cee's former girlfriend Madeline Argy took to social media to speak out.

In a series of TikToks, the internet personality accused the British rapper of cheating on her, claimed he was being manipulated by his PR team, and more. According to her, she hadn't even formally broken things off with Central Cee before he was spotted with Ice Spice. "I didn't even actually get to break up with him [in person]," Argy explained. "And he's already with the next girl. He gave me not even 12 hours' notice before he was being filmed with her."

Read More: Central Cee's Ex-Girlfriend Claims She's Being Gaslit To Promote New Music

Ice Spice Drops Photo Dump Featuring Central Cee After Madeline Argy Put Him On Blast

Ice Spice has yet to address the debacle. She doesn't seem to be fazed, however, at least based on her latest Instagram Post. She took to the platform today with a new photo dump, which includes a couple of photos of her and Central Cee. Unfortunately, her comments section is currently flooded with critics slamming her for the alleged cheating scandal, and accusing her of getting with Central Cee despite knowing he had a girlfriend.

"Not a girl's girl," one critic comments. "Free Madeline," someone else says. Others suspect that this could all just be for promotion, or arguing that Central Cee is to blame. What do you think of Ice Spice's latest photo dump? What about Central Cee's ex putting him on blast? Do you think the two rappers are more than just collaborators? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Ice Spice And Central Cee Skate On Addictive New Single "Did It First"

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...