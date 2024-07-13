Ice Spice’s “Girl’s Girl” Title Gets Revoked By Critics Amid Central Cee Cheating Scandal

Yesterday, Central Cee's ex-girlfriend Madeline Argy put him on blast, accusing him of cheating on her with Ice Spice.

Earlier this week, Ice Spice dropped her new single "Did It First" featuring Central Cee, which has since managed to spark some serious drama. Prior to the release, the two rappers were rumored to be dating, as they were spotted together on various occasions. The situation only became more complicated last night, when Central Cee's former girlfriend Madeline Argy took to social media to speak out.

In a series of TikToks, the internet personality accused the British rapper of cheating on her, claimed he was being manipulated by his PR team, and more. According to her, she hadn't even formally broken things off with Central Cee before he was spotted with Ice Spice. "I didn't even actually get to break up with him [in person]," Argy explained. "And he's already with the next girl. He gave me not even 12 hours' notice before he was being filmed with her."

Ice Spice Drops Photo Dump Featuring Central Cee After Madeline Argy Put Him On Blast

Ice Spice has yet to address the debacle. She doesn't seem to be fazed, however, at least based on her latest Instagram Post. She took to the platform today with a new photo dump, which includes a couple of photos of her and Central Cee. Unfortunately, her comments section is currently flooded with critics slamming her for the alleged cheating scandal, and accusing her of getting with Central Cee despite knowing he had a girlfriend.