Central Cee's Ex-Girlfriend Claims She's Being Gaslit To Promote New Music

She pokes holes in Cee's persona.

Central Cee is one of the fastest-rising stars in hip-hop. He's dominated UK charts, and thanks to recent collaborations with Ice Spice, he's crossing over with American audiences. One person who is not thrilled about this ascent, however, is Cee's ex-girlfriend. Madeline Argy recently hopped on social media to talk about the rapper. She not only outed him for being unfaithful, but claimed she was being manipulated by his PR team so that he could promote a bad boy persona.

Madeline Argy laid out experiences with Central Cee over the course of four Instagram videos. "I did know that any of this was going to f*cking happen," she said at the onset. From there, she recalled hearing a song in which the rapper details hooking up with someone else. "Not only did you just snitch on yourself that you're cheating," Argy explained. "But you just told me exactly how." Cee dismissed the whole thing as being marketing for his persona, and Argy claims she let the incident slide. Until, that is, Central Cee allegedly started a dating rumor with another girl.

Central Cee's Ex Was Told That His Cheating Was An Act

The lack of communication frustrated Argy so much that she ended the relationship. A day later, she noticed Central Cee was cozying up to Ice Spice. "I didn't even actually get to break up with him [in person]," she said. "And he's already with the next girl. He gave me not even 12 hours notice before he was being filmed with her." Central Cee's ex claimed that she was reading about the demise of her own relationship in the comment section, like one of the rapper's fans.