Ice Spice & Central Cee Further Fuel Dating Rumors With Shopping Spree

BYCole Blake1078 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
F1 Grand Prix of Monaco - Qualifying
MONTE-CARLO, MONACO - MAY 25: British rapper Central Cee walks in pitlane after qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 25, 2024 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Kym Illman/Getty Images)
Fans think Ice Spice and Central Cee are an item.

Ice Spice and Central Cee have further fueled rumors that they're dating after going on a shopping spree in the United Kingdom on Wednesday. They had previously been spotted cruising in Cee's blue Lamborghini Urus SUV. Hitting the town, Spice rocked an all-pink matching outfit while Cee wore a black hoodie on top of black pants.

When DJ Akademiks shared a clip of the two on Instagram, fans had mixed responses. One user critiqued the idea of shopping for a romantic partner. "Spending your money on a woman you barely know will forever be crazy to me," they wrote. Another theorized it's all just a PR move: "This is all PR! She needs this more than him. Remember her streaming numbers have dropped tremendously."

Read More: Central Cee & Ice Spice Spark Dating Rumors Online After Supposedly Riding In The UK Rapper's Lambo: Watch

Ice Spice Performs At The BET Awards

Ice Spice performs onstage at the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

Central Cee previously discussed Spice during an interview with Complex, last year, explaining that she reminds him of himself. “She reminds me of me a bit… she’s cool innit,” he said at the time. “Humble, down to earth, don’t really care too much about the shiny stuff; but knows how to play the game. You can hear that in the music, and see that in the moves that she makes, and I appreciate that because some people don’t really know what they’re doing, and they take it for granted or they don’t take the opportunity and run with it — but she’s really running with it right now.” 

Ice Spice & Central Cee Go On Shopping Spree In The U.K.

Additionally, Spice and Cee hit the studio together back in April to work on new music. Be on the lookout for further updates on Ice Spice and Central Cee on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Chris Brown Fan Debunks Viral Rumor He Offered $10K & Refund To Disabled Meet & Greet Attendee

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
central cee ice spice datingRelationshipsCentral Cee & Ice Spice Spark Dating Rumors Online After Supposedly Riding In The UK Rapper's Lambo: Watch1.6K
TOPSHOT-US-ENTERTAINMNET-MUSIC-AWARD-MTV-PRESS ROOMRelationshipsIce Spice Hits Studio With Central Cee, Leaves SZA Excited For A Collaboration2.0K
Leeds Festival 2023 - Day 3RelationshipsCentral Cee Speaks On His Own Similarities With Ice Spice1351
BET Awards 2023 - ShowRelationshipsIce Spice Reveals There's An Unheard "Munch" Remix Featuring Central Cee9.9K