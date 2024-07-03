Ice Spice & Central Cee Further Fuel Dating Rumors With Shopping Spree

Fans think Ice Spice and Central Cee are an item.

Ice Spice and Central Cee have further fueled rumors that they're dating after going on a shopping spree in the United Kingdom on Wednesday. They had previously been spotted cruising in Cee's blue Lamborghini Urus SUV. Hitting the town, Spice rocked an all-pink matching outfit while Cee wore a black hoodie on top of black pants.

When DJ Akademiks shared a clip of the two on Instagram, fans had mixed responses. One user critiqued the idea of shopping for a romantic partner. "Spending your money on a woman you barely know will forever be crazy to me," they wrote. Another theorized it's all just a PR move: "This is all PR! She needs this more than him. Remember her streaming numbers have dropped tremendously."

Central Cee previously discussed Spice during an interview with Complex, last year, explaining that she reminds him of himself. “She reminds me of me a bit… she’s cool innit,” he said at the time. “Humble, down to earth, don’t really care too much about the shiny stuff; but knows how to play the game. You can hear that in the music, and see that in the moves that she makes, and I appreciate that because some people don’t really know what they’re doing, and they take it for granted or they don’t take the opportunity and run with it — but she’s really running with it right now.”

