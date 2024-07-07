Ice Spice & Central Cee Hit Up Hookah Lounge Together As Dating Rumors Mount

BYGabriel Bras Nevares986 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2024 BET Awards - Show
Ice Spice and RIOTUSA at the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)
We don't know for sure whether Ice Spice and Central Cee are an item, but if not that, then they're certainly very good friends.

Ice Spice and Central Cee have became very good friends, it seems. Fans spotted them out together a couple of times now, and this latest spotting has many theorizing that they could be an item. Moreover, both rappers hit up what seems like a hookah lounge recently, and footage from the meeting emerged online with all these rumors attached. Previously fans sighted on a shopping spree, in Cench's Lamborghini, and on social media thanks to posts they made about working with each other in the studio. No matter what their status really is, it seems like they built a lot of chemistry and a pretty close bond.

Of course, this is all just speculative, and there's no way to strictly tell just how deep the roots go, but they've both spoken fondly of one another in the past, so it's natural to assume they're all good. What's more is that these outings also prompted theories from fans that Central Cee will appear on Ice Spice's upcoming album, Y2K. Considering their distinct brands of drill and how they fuse it with pop and other genres, a team-up certainly sounds fitting on paper. It looks like they grew some sort of working relationship past this point, so this only adds to that potential chemistry.

Read More: Ice Spice Hits Studio With Central Cee, Leaves SZA Excited For A Collaboration

Ice Spice & Central Cee Go Out Again

However, apart from Ice Spice, Central Cee is getting love from a lot of corners of U.S. hip-hop, and has been for years now. For example, DJ Akademiks posited that he could be one of the biggest rappers out right now, which isn't always the case for U.K. MCs. Is this the first time that a UK rapper could arguably be in the top five of rap?" he asked during a livestream. "I think Central Cee might be knocking on that door. Top five relevant, right now."

Meanwhile, Ice Spice also promoted fans' worries recently, but it had nothing to do with these speculative Central Cee rumors. Rather, it had everything to do with the theory that, based on her attitude in a recent video, she's getting tired of the twerking schtick. It seems quite ridiculous to make such a generalized and subjective claim based on facial expressions. But then again, people started rumors off of much less, especially when it comes to relationship gossip.

Read More: Central Cee Speaks On His Own Similarities With Ice Spice

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
F1 Grand Prix of Monaco - QualifyingLifeIce Spice & Central Cee Further Fuel Dating Rumors With Shopping Spree4.5K
BET Awards 2024 - ShowLifeIce Spice’s Unenthusiastic Twerk Session Leaves Fans Worried5.8K
central cee ice spice datingLifeCentral Cee & Ice Spice Spark Dating Rumors Online After Supposedly Riding In The UK Rapper's Lambo: Watch6.3K
Roskilde Festival 2024 - Day 5LifeIce Spice Previews New Song About Cheaters Amid Central Cee Dating Rumors1.8K