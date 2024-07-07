Ice Spice & Central Cee Hit Up Hookah Lounge Together As Dating Rumors Mount

We don't know for sure whether Ice Spice and Central Cee are an item, but if not that, then they're certainly very good friends.

Ice Spice and Central Cee have became very good friends, it seems. Fans spotted them out together a couple of times now, and this latest spotting has many theorizing that they could be an item. Moreover, both rappers hit up what seems like a hookah lounge recently, and footage from the meeting emerged online with all these rumors attached. Previously fans sighted on a shopping spree, in Cench's Lamborghini, and on social media thanks to posts they made about working with each other in the studio. No matter what their status really is, it seems like they built a lot of chemistry and a pretty close bond.

Of course, this is all just speculative, and there's no way to strictly tell just how deep the roots go, but they've both spoken fondly of one another in the past, so it's natural to assume they're all good. What's more is that these outings also prompted theories from fans that Central Cee will appear on Ice Spice's upcoming album, Y2K. Considering their distinct brands of drill and how they fuse it with pop and other genres, a team-up certainly sounds fitting on paper. It looks like they grew some sort of working relationship past this point, so this only adds to that potential chemistry.

Ice Spice & Central Cee Go Out Again

However, apart from Ice Spice, Central Cee is getting love from a lot of corners of U.S. hip-hop, and has been for years now. For example, DJ Akademiks posited that he could be one of the biggest rappers out right now, which isn't always the case for U.K. MCs. Is this the first time that a UK rapper could arguably be in the top five of rap?" he asked during a livestream. "I think Central Cee might be knocking on that door. Top five relevant, right now."

Meanwhile, Ice Spice also promoted fans' worries recently, but it had nothing to do with these speculative Central Cee rumors. Rather, it had everything to do with the theory that, based on her attitude in a recent video, she's getting tired of the twerking schtick. It seems quite ridiculous to make such a generalized and subjective claim based on facial expressions. But then again, people started rumors off of much less, especially when it comes to relationship gossip.