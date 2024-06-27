DJ Akademiks Claims That Central Cee Is A Top 5 Relevant Rapper

A win for the UK.

Central Cee is a massive star. The UK rapper has been recording since 2014, but he blew up off the strength of his 2022 single "Doja." It's been one success after another for the rapper, who scored a number one UK single with "Sprinter" in 2023. It seems apparent that Central Cee is here to stay, and DJ Akademiks is one internet personality who is absolutely convinced. Akademiks not only praised Central Cee during a recent stream, but claimed Cee was one of the most relevant rappers in the world.

The bold proclamation was made on June 25. DJ Akademiks was trying to work out who the biggest rappers were in terms of success. Central Cee, in Ak's not-so-humble opinion, trumps most of the U.S. names at the moment. The cultural implications were not lost on the streamer. "Is this the first time," Ak asked his viewers. "That a UK rapper could arguably be in the top 5 of rap?" He asserted that if Cee was not already, then he will be very soon. "I think Central Cee might be knocking on that door," he asserted. "Top 5 relevant, right now."

Central Cee Is The First UK Rapper To Be A XXL Freshman

Viewers were quick to shoot down Ak's ruling. That being said, Central Cee does have a lot going for him at the moment. He received a prestigious co-sign from Travis Scott in 2023, when the Texas rapper was seen dancing and rapping along to one of his tracks. Cee was the first UK rapper ever to land on the XXL Freshman List. He was also the first UK rapper to earn a billion streams in a single year on Spotify. These are not fluke achievements. The "Sprinter" hitmaker is doing, in many ways, what Bad Bunny did for the reggaeton genre during the first half of the decade.