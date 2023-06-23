Earlier this week, XXL Magazine unveiled its annual Freshman Class of rising rappers that have the potential to be the next big stars in hip hop. Each year, the list tends to provoke conversations about the current state of hip hop and which newcomer will impact the genre. Twelve artists appear on this year’s cover, including the likes of Lola Brooke, Fridayy, GloRilla, and others. Also shown on this year’s cover is Central Cee, who stands out among the rest of the artists.

The West London rapper is the second UK artist to ever make the XXL Freshman list, with the first being Stefflon Don in 2018. His appearance on the cover speaks volumes about his recent success in the United States. At just 25 years of age, Central Cee has become one of the biggest names in the UK and is now making waves overseas.

One Of Drill’s Biggest Stars

Central Cee is from Shepherd’s Bush in West London. He started rapping at 14, releasing various singles, EPs, and freestyles. Central Cee is one of the biggest artists pushing the UK drill genre forward. Within the past four years, UK drill has proven to be a driving force in hip hop culture. The hip hop subgenre reinvented the original Chicago drill with the edginess of grime, further influencing New York drill.

Central Cee’s career took off in 2020 when he caught multiple hit records with “Day in the Life” and “Loading,” with the latter being one of his biggest songs. Both of these singles led to the independent release of his debut commercial mixtape, 2021’s Wild West. In addition to “Day in the Life” and “Loading,” the project also featured the commercially successful song “Commitment Issues.” His second commercial mixtape, 23, arrived in 2022 and was also self-released, featuring the hit single “Obsessed with You.” Both of Central Cee’s commercial mixtapes are now certified Gold. So far, he has yet to release his official debut album.

Central Cee’s Viral Moment With “Doja”

In the same year he released 23, Central Cee dropped his biggest single to date with “Doja.” The song samples Eve and Gwen Stefani’s 2001 song, “Let Me Blow Ya Mind” and name-drops Doja Cat. “Doja” instantly went viral on social media because of its famous sample, title, and, most notably, a particular lyric. Central Cee raps, “How can I be homophobic? My b*tch is gay.” Cee won his fourth MOBO Award for the song’s video and has been nominated for various categories eight times. The success of “Doja” has led to further success for Central Cee, allowing him to reach beyond the UK into international audiences.

Recent Successes & Ventures

Central Cee has crossed over as one of the biggest rappers in the UK and one of the biggest artists in the drill genre. He has now seen great success in the United States, playing multiple dates across the country for his worldwide tour earlier this year. He is one of the hottest acts in the festival circuit, as he is listed close to the top of many international festival lineups this year. Central Cee has even been able to venture outside of music, modeling in different collections throughout the past few years.

Earlier this month, Central Cee teamed up with Dave for a collaborative EP titled Split Decision. The project displayed the immaculate chemistry between two of the UK’s biggest rappers. The EP’s lead single, “Sprinter,” is also an early contender for song of the summer. It was recently announced that Central Cee signed with Columbia Records in partnership with Sony Music UK. His partnership with a major label indicates that he is only just getting started with his successful rap career. Central Cee is clearly on a hot streak that is not showing signs of slowing down anytime soon, and his appearance on this year’s Freshman cover for XXL reaffirms that.

[via] [via]