Central Cee has been receiving a great deal of praise as of late for his recent performance at Glastonbury. The British rapper took on the music festival this weekend alongside other artists like Lizzo, Lil Nas X, and many more. He also notably performed without a backing track, something social media users have expressed their appreciation for.

Central Cee’s performance in Somerset County, England got users talking. “[Central Cee’s] Glastonbury set went hardddd too good,” a Twitter user writes. He opened the show with “Khabib,” a track from his sophomore mixtape released in 2022, 23. The artist then went on to perform several fan-favorites, including “LET GO,” “Overseas,” “Obsessed With You,” and more. He also brought out his fellow UK rapper Dave to perform their new song “Sprinter.” A fan notes the “unmatched levels of talent and energy on that stage,” in a comment on UK Rap Daily‘s shared clip of the artists’ performance. Social media users had previously speculated that Dave may make an appearance. They were ecstatic to see him finally joining Central Cee onstage to perform the single.

Central Cee Gets His Flowers

The beginning of the set paid tribute to the artist’s late friend FDot, who was also a rapper. He passed away in January of this year after being stabbed only blocks from his West London home at the age of 23. Central Cee closed his Glastonbury set with his 2022 song “Doja,” which samples Eve and Gwen Stefani’s “Let Me Blow Ya Mind.” The track famously references Doja Cat, and was joined by an accompanying music video directed by Lyrical Lemonade’s Cole Bennett.

Fans also noted the fact that he was joined onstage with a baby at one point in the show. He held the child throughout most of his performance of “Sprinter” with Dave, later letting the child down to stand on the stage. “Central Cee babysitting at Glastonbury is too funny,” one fan wrote alongside laughing emojis, “the kid was on stage confused.”

